An unjustly fired police bullet ended the life of Timothy van der Boor (27) from Dordrecht nine months ago. Mother Jolande Oosterbaan and her daughter Cilke heard this week that the agent is being prosecuted for his act. They have not yet begun to process their grief. “The pain just keeps getting worse.”
Folkert van der Krol
