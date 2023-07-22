The series boasts in its cast, among others, Christian De Sica and Gabriele Muccino

Paramount+ announced today that it will exclusively broadcast the second season of Life with Charlesthe hit autobiographical series starring Charles Verdone and produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis.

life from carlo 2 arrives in september — The launch date was made official on the occasion of Giffoni Film Festival 2023during a special dedicated panel in which Carlo Verdone together with the co-protagonists of the series, Saint John And Ludovica Martino, met the kids present at the festival. The series is written by Pasquale Plastino, Ciro Zecca, Luca Mastrogiovanni and by Carlo Verdone who directs it alternating with Valerio Vestoso.

Life of Charles 2: cast and Guest stars — The series, in addition to that of Charles Verdone, boasts in its cast the strongest names in Italian entertainment and beyond:

Max Tortora

Monica Guerritore

Stephanie Rocca

Saint John

Claudia Gerini

Christian De Sica

Gabriel Muccino

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Maria DeFilippi

Maria Paiato

Ludovica Martino

Fabio Traversa

Catherine DeAngelis

Antonio Banno

Philip Contri

Stephen Ambrogi

Claudia Power

Jade Benedetti

Sergio Forconi

Theresa Castle

Conrad Solari

Olga Rossi

Nina Pons

Sofia Bistacchi

Mita Doctors

The music Of Life with Charles are by Fabio Amurri, Edizioni Musicali Filmauro. The director of photography is Roberto Forza, the Scenography is by Giuliano Pannuti, the Costumes are by Tatiana Romanoff, the montage is by Montage Pietro Morana, the general organizer of the production is instead Carlo Pasini.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was also present — Last December, right from the set of Vita da Carlo 2, Carlo Verdone had spoiled the presence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the second season of the series. "Today is a working day like any other for us. But a little special because Zlatan Ibrahimovic landed from Milan to recite his pose," wrote the actor posting a photo with Zlatan on Instagram. "Delightful person for humility, generosity and professionalism. We met today for the first time and I can say that I have a new friend who I hope to see again soon. Thanks again Zlatan for having accepted my invitation with enthusiasm. It's not for everyone… And I'll always be grateful to you for that" she concluded.