The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a life sentence to a 23-year-old Asian salesman who pursues a housewife, after delivering her son to the parking lot, and upon reaching her apartment, she was surprised by him threatening her with a knife from the back, forcing her to enter the apartment, taking off her clothes and photographing her naked before he raped her.

The victim said during the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she went to deliver her son to the parking lots on February 16, then returned to the apartment at about 11.42 a.m., and before entering the apartment, she was surprised by someone who put a knife on her neck and asked her to enter, and as soon as she did that she screamed loudly and appealed, and resisted the accused He kicked and shoved him, but then he put her into the bedroom, forced her to take off her clothes and pictures of her naked with his phone, then raped her.

She added that the Asiatic stole 200 dirhams from her wallet, and told her that he knew her identity, and frequented her at a supermarket near the house, and threatened to publish the video that he had filmed for her if she reported to the police, and asked her to make sure that the corridor leading to the apartment was clear, then he left, but she told her husband who informed the police.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a man stopped a police patrol in the street and told its members that his wife had been raped and robbed by an unknown person in a building in the Naif area, pointing to the formation of a work team and arresting the accused within only two days of the execution of the crime, and he voluntarily admitted the incident, and was referred to The Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court.





