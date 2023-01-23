podcastOn a beautiful summer evening, 25-year-old Michael is talking to a friend at his car, when suddenly an unknown man gets into the car. The police soon arrive, but then things go completely wrong: the man takes the gun and starts shooting.

In court, the man tells how his life has changed since the shooting in De La Reystraat in Dordrecht. “I can’t do anything myself anymore and I depend on everything. My bladder has to be emptied five times a day, because I can’t go to the toilet myself. At this age I should be enjoying life with my girlfriend, but that’s just not possible anymore.”

Court reporter Niels Dekker sat next to the victim in court. He follows the sessions closely for the AD. In the new podcast series De Zaak X, he talks about what he heard: “When I tell about it, I get goosebumps again.”

De Zaak X is a new podcast series from the AD. Every week one of the reporters tells presenter Emma Thies about a recent lawsuit.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.