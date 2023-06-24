Life | Niklas Räsänen’s body and mind were broken – now suicidal thoughts have changed to a desire to help missing youth

The sport that used to bring joy took Niklas Räsänen to a state where suicidal thoughts were a daily occurrence. Now he continues his boxing career and at the same time wants to help young people lost in the school system.

Too much training, constant injuries, too much hardness and a feeling of inadequacy.

“I wanted to pull myself together. I burned out badly and became depressed”, Niklas Räsänen tells.

A years’ break from boxing followed and finally a comeback made this spring. A professional boxer tells his story on the black tatami on the ground floor of Malmi’s ball sports hall.

Here, Räsänen is planning a boxing facility where he would train together with young people. Such young people who need a different framework to go to the end of primary school and find a direction for their lives.

“There would be a ring here. Up there, the gang could watch the training,” Räsänen envisioned.

Niklas Räsänen wants to help troubled young people because he has been one himself. On the ground floor of Malmi’s ball sports hall, the facilities are ready for a project that combines boxing and schooling.

Speedy and curious, that’s what Räsänen was himself when he was young. At school, he did all the pranks: put pins on the teachers’ desks, changed sugars to salt, added washing-up liquid to the coffee maker in the teachers’ room.

“Kind at heart, but too lively to sit still and do something that is not well justified,” he describes.

“I thought school was fucked up, but when it was mandatory, I tried to get by as easily as possible. I learned to manipulate and screw up the system so I could pass the exams.”

Together with the founder of Icehearts, he plans to help young people Ville Turkan with. Icehearts is an organization that does preventive child protection work through sports.

Purpose is to reach out to middle school-aged youths who have been lost by schools and gather a group of them that would go to school and learn boxing.

“And above all, to know yourself through boxing.”

Recently, there has been discussion about violent behavior of young people and gangs. This is exactly what the project aims to prevent.

“We want to reach those who have been lost by the system a long time ago, those who can no longer manage in special classes, go to school only to get food. They are a potential group for radicalization and the formation of gangs.”

Returning to boxing has required introspection and changing everything old.

Sport together with a caring family, once helped Räsä stay away from bigger problems. He started gymnastics at the age of 6 and practiced it for 10 years. He has also played football and basketball and trained in athletics.

When I was a teenager, traditional sports left, band activities, snowboarding and skating came.

Since there were no skate facilities, the young people skated where they shouldn’t have.

“In the winter, we broke into warehouses to skate and were constantly dealing with the police and security guards. It was easy to slip into the criminal culture. No one probably wanted to go there, it was just hard for us to fit into the surrounding society.”

So Räsänen knows what it’s like to feel like an outsider and believes he knows the thinking mechanisms that arise from it.

“I also have a 12-year-old son with developmental disabilities, so diversity is also strongly present in my life.”

The corner behind would be a classroom for teaching. There is also a gym next door. When the concentration in the lesson is broken, you can come to the boxing gym or the boxing gym.

“Thinking about what’s weighing you down relieves anxiety and frustration. Exercise is an excellent way to do that, boxing is a great way.”

The majority of school dropouts are boys, the majority of criminals and prisoners are men. The project aims to take a booth from the boys before they end up on a criminal path.

“Boys in our society do not come into contact with their own dangerousness. You have to be kind and nice. Here you can experience it within certain limits.”

Plans, facilities and contacts with young people exist, but funding is missing. If the project gets started, Räsänen, who lives in Porvoo, plans to transfer his training to Malmi. He wants to give young people the opportunity to grow as part of the team.

First, follow the training, learn to respect the space and see how hard work is done for the dreams. Then little by little by joining the training sessions.

“When you already learn the straight forehand, you can be my training partner. It would be cool to have young people join me in my matches in the corner of the ring.”

Niklas Räsänen believes that God showed him boxing as a way to help young people.

When young Räsänen dreamed of a career as a professional snowboarder. Then came the drumming and rock star dreams. He started boxing when he was 20 years old.

“Boxing was the first thing growing up that gave me direction and meaning.”

At the beginning of his professional career, Räsänen enjoyed boxing. Each match was like a blank canvas, from which he made a unique work of art. But then the drive to mold took over. It was restrictive, oppressive and compulsive.

“It wasn’t me anymore. We were told how to be, and there always has to be something more. Nothing was always enough. The joy disappeared, the gratitude disappeared, the feeling of inadequacy came, and then life.”

Räsänen sees burnout as the background to the traditional coaching culture, where the athlete is not asked how he feels and why.

“It didn’t give me the freedom to do what I was given, but I followed the tradition of others. However, I take responsibility for the decisions I make.”

At worst depression was five years ago. In 2019, Räsänen tried to come back and took one match, but it was too soon. To recover, he had to give up boxing altogether.

Even though Räsänen gave up boxing, he couldn’t escape it. Boxing was present in life through the spouse, while the wife Eva Wahlström was playing the last matches of his career at that time.

“It was difficult, and without Jesus I could not have walked that path without deeper bitterness. It was identifying, acknowledging and reprogramming harmful thought patterns. The same beautiful and enlightening process is going on every day.”

I’m taking a break during that time, Räsänen got excited about motocross, where he was coached by someone who was successful in the sport Joonas Kuisma.

“Joonas is a brilliant guy. We got to know each other and I started coaching him in boxing. However, we soon noticed that Joonas is a coach, not a boxer.”

Now Kuisma works as Räsänen’s coach in boxing as well. Together, guidelines for training have been drawn up, but they are applied. Each exercise starts with a discussion about what is the inspiration for the day.

Although motocross and boxing suddenly sound like very different sports, both require similar technical tactical thinking and mental qualities.

“I trained myself a coach,” Räsänen laughs and continues, “but a good coach is good everywhere.”

The coaching culture emphasizing hardness stifled Niklas Räsänen’s freedom, broke his physique and eventually also his mind.

Coming back since Räsänen has fought twice, victoriously. But what has changed that boxing is possible again?

“Everything”, says Räsänen.

The world of boxing is tough, you shouldn’t show weakness there. Räsänen has learned to recognize weakness in himself and accept it.

He has also learned to let go of his ego. Räsänen says that he was very proud during his most difficult years. It’s a defense mechanism.

“Everything boils down to shame, I believe that we all have that little ashamed child inside us.”

Boxing is also no longer the dominant determinant of identity, and life is not then, but now.

“It’s not about how I succeed in the external things of life. The table is already set, it’s already a party. When the exercise begins, I’m grateful for it. When I get to wake up, I’m grateful. Thankfulness is the decision of faith.”

Räsänen talks about the Bible with familiar parables. He has a spiritual experience from his youth, which in the most difficult years sustained the idea that there must be something more and greater.

Beauty is important to Räsänen in boxing. For he means smooth and skillful doing.

“For me, boxing is more of a dance than a fight. Or, in a way, it’s a struggle to dance. Whoever gets their dance on often wins.”

Räsänen wants to change the Finnish boxing culture, to bring more familiar elements from the world of snowboarding and skateboarding.

Instead of having a coach who dictates what to do, there would be more of a community where one would learn from others through joy, experimentation and exploration.

“The gang gets inspired, experiments, advises and teaches each other. Natural competition arises through play.”

In training Rather than hardness, Räsänen focuses on skill and its study. Räsänen has already learned basic athletic skills in gymnastics, so it’s easy for him to pick up boxing techniques quickly.

He hasn’t done jogging or fitness circuits for a couple of years. The last match was a kind of experiment, a pure show of skill.

“We focused on doing everything through skill. At the same time, the match showed the weaknesses in the body, which we can now exercise over time.”

Time is because Räsäsen has one hand in the sling. He tore his bicep in training in May. There is half a year ahead of the match break, but the boxer is calm about it.

He has experienced many physical, mental and financial disappointments in his career. In professional boxing, they usually come in the same package.

In 2016, he fought for the EU title Mariano Hilariota against at the Hartwall Arena. He broke one arm in the third and the other in the fifth.

When the match was in the 11th round, Räsänen had won every round, but stayed with the tactics decided with the background troops, i.e. went forward. There was one round left in the match when he was knocked out.

“I lost the money in that match and the money to come when all the sponsors disappeared. It’s been in a dark place before.”

Boxing career is now progressing day by day, but Räsänen believes that he is at his best in his forties. It’s been four years now.

“I’ve made all the mistakes in my career so far. As a bad version, I already knocked the top of Europe, I’ve sparred with a world champion and I did really well. What can it be when I bring out the best in myself?”

“I claim to be the most beautiful Finnish boxer that has ever been seen. And the most talented. I want to measure that.”