Shadia Rask was taught at home that her first name might not get a job. Now he is studying discrimination in Finnish society.

The best Regards, Shadia Pauliina.

I saw a high school student Shadia Rask wrote his first job application more than 15 years ago. He feverishly wanted to get to sell ice cream.

Snare-mother had advised that instead of just a first name in Arabic, Raskin should use her Finnish second name.