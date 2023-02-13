Life | Minttu Bickerton couldn’t stand the Finnish winter and moved to Thailand – Since then she has learned seven trades and started a family

Minttu Bickerton left a good job and moved out of Finland with a couple of tons of savings 19 years ago. Now Bickerton lives with her child in Fuengirola, Spain.

Minttu and Stuart Bickerton met in Thailand just before the tsunami and started a family. Since then, the couple has moved to a new place many times, although there have been no guarantees of livelihood. Now the family dreams of living together in Spain.