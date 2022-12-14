Life | Minna accidentally found out that her grandfather almost killed another person – After decades, many strange things got an explanation

When Minna found out as an adult that her grandfather had almost killed a person, many things in the grandmother’s oppressive atmosphere got an explanation. Hiding a family secret has cast a long shadow over Minna’s life.

When a person dies, stacks of paper are left behind.

Forty Minna flipped through newspaper clippings, sports diplomas, minutes of meetings and floor plans of the apartment building when he emptied the home of his grandfather who passed away last year.

Then a different piece of paper hit my hand. The Court of Appeal’s decision from three decades ago.

Subject: aggravated assault.