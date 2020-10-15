Life Minja Timperi met a perfect partner and after two months began to think about separation – Experts tell why obsessive separation ideas can bother even in a good relationship

What if I don’t like my partner enough? How do you know if he’s right? Helsinki’s Minja Timper’s distressing thoughts about the relationship were revealed as compulsive thoughts. Uncertainty in human relationships can at worst turn into obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Oppressive the question crept Minja Timperin mind secretly. He began to wonder if he liked his social partner enough.

Timperi was 20 years old and in his first serious relationship. The relationship that started in the spring was good in every way. In the fall, Timper began to be bitten by vague anxiety.

The question did not leave him alone. On the contrary, the mind was filled with new questions.