Life Mari Nieminen grew up in an academic family, but the doors to the university did not open – It started a reverse class trip that not everyone understands

Mari Nieminen comes from the academic family, but in the end her own interest turned elsewhere. It was not easy to accept. Pictured are the horses Nukariina and Flanda.

Academic parents may take it for granted that offspring will also continue into college. If hopes and realities don’t meet, it can be a difficult place for the whole family.

For subscribers

Five troublesome points. That was missing, and no Mari Nieminen once again saw his name among those who got a place to study.

Nieminen had participated in the entrance examinations of the Faculty of Law three times. As many times he had fallen under the bar.