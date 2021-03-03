Life Many agree to have sex with their partner, and in different situations it has very opposite effects on the relationship – Experts tell you what it is all about

One concedes sex to maintain family peace, the other to make the partner feel good. The third thinks sex is a service to a partner similar to doing the dishes. We asked HS readers for experiences of how it feels to indulge in sex without want.

The difference in desires is relatively common. Therefore, many have experience of a situation where one party wants sex and the other does not.­

Companion presses closer in bed. Ah. Put to sleep. Well maybe this time he just hugs. But the hand dives inside the shirt, looking for the skin under the fingertips. The extracts make you feel like your partner wants sex.

But what if you don’t want to? Do I still have to consent to sex?