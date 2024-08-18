Life Management | At first, only the moving boxes were not unpacked, but soon Laura Elki from Helsinki found herself living in a smelly warehouse

Laura Elk’s home was so untidy that she didn’t even dare to let her boyfriend in there. Losing control over life made Elk’s thoughts suicidal at worst. In July, he finally cleaned up his house.

Ukko Kaukua HS

2:00 am

Othere are two cats and a birch wreath in the toilet. Laura Elki wants the front door to reveal what kind of person lives behind it.

However, for more than a year and a half, shame has closed the door. 37-year-old Elki has only let his mother and a few friends in, because the home has been completely unclean.