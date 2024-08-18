Monday, August 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life Management | At first, only the moving boxes were not unpacked, but soon Laura Elki from Helsinki found herself living in a smelly warehouse

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Life Management | At first, only the moving boxes were not unpacked, but soon Laura Elki from Helsinki found herself living in a smelly warehouse
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Laura Elk’s home was so untidy that she didn’t even dare to let her boyfriend in there. Losing control over life made Elk’s thoughts suicidal at worst. In July, he finally cleaned up his house.

Ukko Kaukua HS

Picture: Ella Kiviniemi / HS

Othere are two cats and a birch wreath in the toilet. Laura Elki wants the front door to reveal what kind of person lives behind it.

However, for more than a year and a half, shame has closed the door. 37-year-old Elki has only let his mother and a few friends in, because the home has been completely unclean.

#Life #Management #moving #boxes #unpacked #Laura #Elki #Helsinki #living #smelly #warehouse

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Man with Britain’s Biggest Penis Complains of Unexplained Problem

Man with Britain's Biggest Penis Complains of Unexplained Problem

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]