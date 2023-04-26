– My brother.. In one of the people you say: “You heard him coughing, but he did not complain of phlegm, or you saw him suffering from pain, or it occurred to you that his bones were cold.” In people, their health depends on their psychology with which they see life. Oh God, there is no envy, but it is That good euphoria that we wish everyone would follow their example, “Some of them will not meet him in the morning, and say, ‘Out of a marathon, or else byte yeahs.’” Congratulations on life with such recovering human beings, and their recovery from those quarreling factions!

– Glory be to God, my Chinese brother, it does not change everywhere. “Whoever enters a country” meets him, a small shop is opened for him, and a large red sign with Chinese writings in gold, and he calls his shop “Beijing”, and he tends the shops that follow him, buys this, rents that, and signs Red or a thick golden line multiplying, this is called “Dragon” and that is called “Cret Wall”, and it is walking, until it nests, and builds “China Town”, this is the road map for any Chinese anywhere in the world, so they are today in every street and place in The whole world, and “Maidan in China” is no longer a defective or beaten thing in the market, it is the master of the market everywhere! Congratulations to all the perseverants who are not known by the burden of laziness, and who love to be early towards wellness and innovative works.

The “thieves” of phone advertisements have multiplied, and everyone sells their imaginary goods, and there are still many people who believe them, and walk behind them, although they may not need that commodity or the imaginary thing, but they do not resist experimentation, seduction, and knowledge of things, even if they are such things. What they buy may burn their faces, melt their intestines, or increase their ailments. Today, one who does not know faith may sell people a carpet that speaks for two days, then it is broken forever, indicating the Kaaba, preserving the bone facilities, and in it the sound of the call to prayer from the Grand Mosque in Mecca and Medina, then another comes. before Ramadan, and sells a carpet that folds “on its own” after the Muslim finishes his prayer, so that Satan does not pray on it! And you find people racing over it, and so on.. but the carpet was presented as an example only, as there is a lot promoted by the “thieves” of phones, including medical and cosmetic products, religious fabrications, and medicines that eliminate all incurable diseases, and give you hope in life!

– I am afraid of a phenomenon that has begun to spread with modern means of communication, which is text messages that are not free, so if you want to interpret a dream that you saw last night after you had heavy food on your stomach, and the demons of mankind and jinn appeared to you, then call, and you will hear, God willing, the definitive answer, and if you want to You earn lawful money in this world, so call the “toll-free” number and you will receive the adequate text. You have a problem with your partner, call Umm al-Nahs, and they will guide you to the best way. Everything has its “free” number and its ready-made answers on the lips of others, and people find it easy to solve their problems for them, even if over the phone, and does not rely on itself to solve it or try to find a solution for it in life and reality in a tangible and effective way and by hand, there are people who are addicted to dreams and do not want to recover from them!

We must not allow the evil ones to teach us their ways of living in life, and the way they deal with its affairs, to get the good ones out of the good nests in which they live as colorful birds. And perhaps a tightrope, the good person should not be upset about a fleeting defeat, and support the seed of goodness in him, and not abandon it to anyone, because the death of a good person means the birth of new villains!