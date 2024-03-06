Life | Liisa fell in love with a sportswear brand, and now she has tons of debt

Liisa often ordered workout clothes in many colors so that she would always have something new to wear to the gym. In the end, shopping with installment payments took away Liisa's credit information.

Liisa fell in love with a popular sportswear brand, and now she has debts of thousands of euros due to online shopping. Even the loss of credit information has not curbed Liisa's desire to buy. “I guess it's some material love.”

Popular ads for a sportswear brand seemed to pop up whenever Alice, 25, opened his Instagram account. They exuded the same thing: quickly buy me as your own, and you will belong to the tribe.

My heart was pounding just from seeing the advertising pictures. Well-known training influencers also marketed the brand and offered their followers discount codes for purchases.