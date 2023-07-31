Life | Kirsikka Antikainen had a rare dream: She wanted to start a big family – alone

Architect and lawyer Kirsikka Antikainen did everything possible to become the independent mother of a large family. Antikainen has succeeded in creating a system that allows the finances of a family of five children to run without day jobs.

Delay Handolin

2:00 am

BI start to be an independent mother and take care of children at home. It was Cherry Antikainen, 49, a clear goal already in his thirties. It was the beginning of the 21st century, and Antikainen, who works as an architect, had become a mother for the first time.

The firstborn had started in a relationship, after which Antikainen raised the child alone.