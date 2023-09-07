Life | Juho Kankaanpää never got a smartphone, and this is how it has affected his life: “At the bank, the clerk gave me a sermon”

Journalist Juho Kankaanpää has noticed that without a smartphone, a person becomes lofty and wise in the images of others.

I have lived my whole life without a smartphone. It arouses amazing admiration and, according to many, makes me a better person, writes journalist Juho Kankaanpää in his essay.

Oi fly lived 27 years without a smartphone. Thanks for asking, we’re alive.

I do have a mobile phone, a cyan Nokia 113, but it’s only for calls and text messages.

The choice has been partly conscious, partly an accident. At first I was indifferent to the new technology. Eventually, my indifference turned to protest. I wanted peace of mind and ability to concentrate.