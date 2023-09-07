Life | Juho Kankaanpää never got a smartphone, and this is how it has affected his life: “At the bank, the clerk gave me a sermon”

I have lived my whole life without a smartphone. It arouses amazing admiration and, according to many, makes me a better person, writes journalist Juho Kankaanpää in his essay.
Oi fly lived 27 years without a smartphone. Thanks for asking, we’re alive.
I do have a mobile phone, a cyan Nokia 113, but it’s only for calls and text messages.
The choice has been partly conscious, partly an accident. At first I was indifferent to the new technology. Eventually, my indifference turned to protest. I wanted peace of mind and ability to concentrate.
