Life | Jonne Kunnas was lying on the floor of the hallway of his studio apartment and realized that something was terribly wrong: “There is nothing very great in this story”

In his worst days, Jonne Kunnas spent a lot of his free time in parks, when going home was scary.

Jonne Kunnas wanted to give his all and do his best, but the burden of success grew into a cycle of destruction. “There is nothing very great about this story.”

In his room while lying on the hall floor Jonne Kunnasen anxiety pounded in my mind. He wasn’t afraid of death at that moment, but he realized that something was seriously wrong. He had experienced similar feelings of panic after soccer matches when the team he coached lost, but now the feeling was a million times stronger.

