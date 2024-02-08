Friday, February 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Life | Johanna Karjalainen got into a car accident, and it changed her character – “I've become jealous and incredibly quick-tempered”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Life | Johanna Karjalainen got into a car accident, and it changed her character – “I've become jealous and incredibly quick-tempered”

Johanna and Jarkko Karjalainen hug in the living room of their home. On the wall is a photo of the whole family spending a beach vacation in Corfu in July 2016. Picture: Rio Gandara / HS

A collision with a full-trailer truck caused Johanna Karjalainen a brain injury that changed her personality. With that, the whole family's life was revolutionized. “The masks have been taken off, and here we are naked.”

Othere is an enlarged photo on the wall of the lounge. In it, a tanned family of five looks at the camera.

Been to the beach. The children have blue soft drinks in their hands, and the eldest is holding a beach ball under his arm. A towel hangs on the father's shoulder, a palm tree can be seen in the background.

The picture was taken in July 2016, when the Karjalainen family from Säkyla spent a vacation on the island of Corfu in Greece.

See also  Britain Britain's uproar over Christmas celebration intensifies: Prime Minister Johnson apologizes to parliament

#Life #Johanna #Karjalainen #car #accident #changed #character #I39ve #jealous #incredibly #quicktempered

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MuDanzas will feature Marcat Dance and Fritsch Company

MuDanzas will feature Marcat Dance and Fritsch Company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result