Life | Johanna Karjalainen got into a car accident, and it changed her character – “I've become jealous and incredibly quick-tempered”

Johanna and Jarkko Karjalainen hug in the living room of their home. On the wall is a photo of the whole family spending a beach vacation in Corfu in July 2016.

A collision with a full-trailer truck caused Johanna Karjalainen a brain injury that changed her personality. With that, the whole family's life was revolutionized. “The masks have been taken off, and here we are naked.”

Been to the beach. The children have blue soft drinks in their hands, and the eldest is holding a beach ball under his arm. A towel hangs on the father's shoulder, a palm tree can be seen in the background.

The picture was taken in July 2016, when the Karjalainen family from Säkyla spent a vacation on the island of Corfu in Greece.