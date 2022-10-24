Cover of ‘Football does not feed you’.

Well, no, we are not alone. There are more people who, after being upset by their team’s defeat, have been told that football is not going to feed them. Other parents who have raised the question, almost philosophical, of whether it is better to throw easy balls at their children, so that they stop them and believe that they are unbeatable, or score a goal for them by the top corner so that they understand what existence is all about from the childhood. People who at night project their future on a mental screen with such clarity that it seems unbelievable that the next morning that future has become the present and once again takes them ahead of them. Longings to be soccer players that have ended in the dream of converting, with nocturnality and certain doses of guilty pleasure, the worst team in a video game into European champions. The experience of sharing a locker room with someone who was a freak out, and that it would continue to be no matter how many kicks they gave it. That almost all of us have experienced what at some point the voice of experience warned that it was indeed going to happen to us. That, as Carlos Monsivais said, there comes a time when you no longer know if you don’t understand what is happening or if what you were understanding has already happened.

football does not feed you (Libros del KO) collects 87 articles by Enrique Ballester published in The newspaper. Columns in which part of a generation feels reflected and finds a space for the praise and exaltation of everyday life and a gap, also, for humor: in each text there is at least one phrase that leads to a smile.

Through football, Ballester talks about illusions, fears, armor, paternity, melancholy, the transformation that travel entails, doubts, miseries, contradictions, friendship , of how absurd everything can seem when seen in perspective, of the peace that some scenes of everyday life can generate, of the fear of death. Of life itself.

