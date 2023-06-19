in

‘During my graduation year at the art academy, the need to dive into the books grew again. Now I study part-time philosophy at the University of Groningen and also work on art projects for various clients. I draw illustrations, make art installations and posters, and film, direct and edit documentaries. I like that variety; sometimes I forget that I also have an exam.

“As a filmmaker, I set up my own projects or I am asked by clients. Occasionally you also have to bluff a bit that you can do things you’ve never done before. At the moment I am making a documentary and theater performance about Drenthe identity, language and regionalism with two others. The project is subsidized by the province and a number of Drenthe municipalities, from which I will receive 8,000 euros after the summer.

“I had no income in the first quarter of this year, all my current projects were still in progress. I lived entirely from my savings account, on which I try to keep at least 10,000 euros. Now there is 8,000 euros on it, but I know that I can replenish that after the summer.

“Occasionally I take on projects that I really like, but are underpaid and take up a lot of time. I am getting better at saying ‘no’ when there is not enough budget, unfortunately large clients often have a fixed price.

“It feels like a luxury to be able to get by without a loan, especially as a student from the ‘unlucky generation’. Maybe I want to do a master’s at the art academy after my bachelor’s degree in philosophy. But first I want to go on an exchange to Bristol, the cultural one scene of that city really appeals to me.”

‘As a child, my parents took my brother and me to distant holiday destinations, such as China, America and New Zealand. Since I was eighteen I only travel by train for climate reasons. In the meantime I have traveled to Austria, Scotland, Denmark, Sweden, England and Germany. Unfortunately, a train ticket between European countries is often more expensive than a flight.

“In Groningen I live in an old, poorly insulated student house. But I have nice roommates, my bedroom is sixteen square meters with its own balcony, and I live on the edge of the city centre. I won’t find a place like this again for the same rental price.

“I spend most of my money on groceries. I buy my bread from the sourdough baker – life is too short to eat dirty bread – and fruit and vegetables from the greengrocer. I get spices, olives and nuts from Le Souk, a North African delicatessen. I would like my money to end up with small entrepreneurs, instead of Albert Heijn.”

Net income: varies per month; 0 to 5,000 euros Fixed charges: room (385 euros), studio (105 euros), groceries (250 euros), tuition fees (188 euros), insurance (123 euros), NS subscription (34.95), magazine subscription, cinema and licenses (170 euros), catering (50 euros), clothing (25 euros), concerts (20 euros), internet, TV, telephone (15 euros), charities (15 euros) Save: nothing at the moment Last big purchase: MacBook Pro for art assignments and study (2,800 euros)

