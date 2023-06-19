in
‘During my graduation year at the art academy, the need to dive into the books grew again. Now I study part-time philosophy at the University of Groningen and also work on art projects for various clients. I draw illustrations, make art installations and posters, and film, direct and edit documentaries. I like that variety; sometimes I forget that I also have an exam.
“As a filmmaker, I set up my own projects or I am asked by clients. Occasionally you also have to bluff a bit that you can do things you’ve never done before. At the moment I am making a documentary and theater performance about Drenthe identity, language and regionalism with two others. The project is subsidized by the province and a number of Drenthe municipalities, from which I will receive 8,000 euros after the summer.
“I had no income in the first quarter of this year, all my current projects were still in progress. I lived entirely from my savings account, on which I try to keep at least 10,000 euros. Now there is 8,000 euros on it, but I know that I can replenish that after the summer.
“Occasionally I take on projects that I really like, but are underpaid and take up a lot of time. I am getting better at saying ‘no’ when there is not enough budget, unfortunately large clients often have a fixed price.
“It feels like a luxury to be able to get by without a loan, especially as a student from the ‘unlucky generation’. Maybe I want to do a master’s at the art academy after my bachelor’s degree in philosophy. But first I want to go on an exchange to Bristol, the cultural one scene of that city really appeals to me.”
‘As a child, my parents took my brother and me to distant holiday destinations, such as China, America and New Zealand. Since I was eighteen I only travel by train for climate reasons. In the meantime I have traveled to Austria, Scotland, Denmark, Sweden, England and Germany. Unfortunately, a train ticket between European countries is often more expensive than a flight.
“In Groningen I live in an old, poorly insulated student house. But I have nice roommates, my bedroom is sixteen square meters with its own balcony, and I live on the edge of the city centre. I won’t find a place like this again for the same rental price.
“I spend most of my money on groceries. I buy my bread from the sourdough baker – life is too short to eat dirty bread – and fruit and vegetables from the greengrocer. I get spices, olives and nuts from Le Souk, a North African delicatessen. I would like my money to end up with small entrepreneurs, instead of Albert Heijn.”
