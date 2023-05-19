Lulu has left a great and precious teaching to the whole world. She passed away forever at the age of 19, with a smile on her face

The story of Lulu has entered the hearts of many people. A 19-year-old girl who taught the world the true values ​​of life. That same life that put painful obstacles in her way and that she tried to overcome with all of herself and always with a smile on her face. Her story has become a short film.

Lulu Blundell only had 15 yearswhen in 2019 he discovered he had the Ewing’s sarcoma. It is a rare cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue.

For the next year and a half, the 15-year-old underwent one aggressive chemotherapy every two weeks for 7 days. Eventually the doctors were forced to amputate her leg. Despite everything, she managed to win her battle. On January 20, 2020, the long-awaited news arrived: “Lulu you are cancer free”.

Everything seemed to be back to normal, but after two years that nightmare is back. Lulu accused severe pain in her shoulder and convinced that it was a sports injury, given her passion for rugby, she decided to go to the hospital. Unfortunately the “monster” had returned and had settled in the shoulderat ribs and al Chest. A terminal canceragainst which the doctors could do nothing.

Lulu’s courage and strength

But Lulu didn’t give up. She decided not to undergo chemotherapy as she was hopeless. She chose to live her last days in her lucid way, enjoying every moment. She has organized trips with her family, friends and her boyfriend.

She has engaged in awareness campaigns aimed at helping all people in her same situation, thanks to the support of the association Teenage Cancer Trust.

He participated in a charity run, despite the prosthesis and his now debilitated body. She has smile and has enjoyed every moment. Her videos today went around the world and became a short film, “Lulu: Forever 19”.

No parent would ever want to imagine having to support their son or daughter in the process of accepting a terminal diagnosis, in the decision to die or how to organize his funeral. But these difficult conversations are faced every day around the world.

These are the moving words of Lulu’s mother, who never abandoned her. A girl who died at the age of 19, after years of suffering, but who did it with a smile, teaching everyone how to face the “end” without having regrets and how important it is not to put off anything. Lulu herself ended her video with these beautiful words: