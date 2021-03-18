At the time, the first two sets of Life is Strange They caught the attention of locals and strangers for their narrative quality and their episodic model that left you wanting to see more.

Finally, Life is Strange it became a narrative phenomenon that many people enjoyed, however, perhaps there is no way to relive it without having to dust off an old console or look for it on its PC version, which maybe and will not run it.

For that reason, Square enix will launch a new package that will have Life is Strange Y Before the Storm in a remastered version for the current generation of consoles and that will make your life much easier when playing.

It is worth saying that there will be two ways to get these remasters. The first is through the just announced Life is Strange: True Colors, but, in its Ultimate version, which will include both games.

On the other hand, there will also be the opportunity to buy the first games of the series in a separate package, but, it will arrive at a later date. These are the options to make the first deliveries of de this franchise.

When is Life is Strange: True Colors coming out?

Do not lose sight that Life is Strange: True Colors It will be out on September 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Stadia. That means that, if you buy the Ultimate version of this game, you will have the option of having the remastering package of the first titles of the franchise before other players.

On the other hand, remember that, if you are only interested in the remasters of this franchise, the best thing you can do is wait for the remainder of the year to be able to purchase them separately and enjoy the old titles in this new generation of consoles.

What did you think of the ad for Square enix for with Life is Strange? Do you like the direction they are taking with the franchise? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

