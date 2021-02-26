Despite having been one of the great media successes of recent times, the last game in the Life is Strange saga dates back to 2018. That is why rumors on a new title they have been insistent recently. In that sense, it has now been known that Life is Strange: True Colors would be the name of the new IP installment. So has made known the AlfaBetaJuega portal, which has rescued the words of a user known as Bing and who has offered alleged details about the future of the Square Enix franchise in a post on the ResetEra forums.

According to this source, Life is Strange: True Colors would be a new five episode adventure developed by Deck Nine Games (responsible for Life is Strange: Before the Storm). Not surprisingly, Dontnod and Square Enix have gradually drifted away until leave in hands of the American study the controls of the saga, as we learned recently. Bing has also dared to give specific details of the world that True Colors would present, with a protagonist named Alex and Asian-American with the power of read minds from the people. People’s emotions would be represented by colors, hence the working title of the work.

Offer

Last updated on 2021-02-26. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Bing also points to a location more similar to the one in the first Life is Strange, set in a small town. On this occasion, however, he would take us to southern or midwestern United States, rather than northwest. The music would again have a great weight in the story and the game should be announced soon, although the covid-19 would have delayed the initial plans of Deck Nine and Square Enix.

Why it would be nice if Life is Strange fell into the hands of Deck Nine

This user assures that there is a second project related to Life is Strange in development, although the details in this case are more diffuse, according to his words. The game would be starring Max and Chloe and it would be a direct sequel to the first Life is Strange. However, Bing advises that this information is old and that the project could have been canceled. He also does not know the details about how Max and Chloe could star in a sequel or if it would lead to canonizing any of the endings of the original installment of the franchise.