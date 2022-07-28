The first tie-in novel by Life Is Strangesubtitled Steph’s Story, was announced and the release is scheduled for next year, precisely on March 21st. The novel will be a prequel to last year’s Life Is Strange: True Colors and will follow character Steph Gingrich and his bandmate Izzie on the tour that will ultimately take them to Haven Springs, the game’s setting.

This isn’t the first time the Life Is Strange franchise has branched out into another medium besides video games. A series of tie-in comics continuing from an ending to the first game debuted in 2018 and six volumes have been published.

However, Steph’s Story will be the first official entry added as a canonical story in the series. It was published by independent genre fiction specialists Titan Books and written by young adult author Rosiee Thor, whose previous books include Tarnished Are The Stars, Fire Becomes Her, and The Meaning Of Pride.

We’re delighted to announce the first official #LifeIsStrange prose novel, ‘Steph’s Story’, is coming March 21, 2023 from @titanbooks! Written by @rosieethor, it delves into Steph’s life on the road with bandmate Izzie. Look for the synopsis and pre-order details soon! pic.twitter.com/uFNIYcJgy3 – Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) July 27, 2022



Steph was introduced as a secondary character in Before The Storm, the prequel to the original game released in 2017. Her popularity led to her return to True Colors in a greatly expanded role as a major character.

