Life is Strange will be back with a new installment next September from Deck Nine Games (Life is Strange: Before the Storm), after Dontnod Entertainment has moved away from the development of the saga. However, the teen sci-fi and drama franchise has always been linked to other media to expand its stories. Now, in that sense, it has been confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors will have a prequel in free comic form. So has made known the Eurogamer portal, which has reported the first details of this new volume and the conditions under which it can be obtained at no cost.

The comic, which does not yet have a final title, will be published by Titan Comics on the occasion of the Free Comic Book Day, an initiative that aims to promote the reading of comics by giving away copies of new works of the medium. The event will take place on August 14 this 2021 and will be available (according to Web page of the initiative) in various physical stores around the world. While waiting for more details as the date approaches, it seems that no one should be left without their Life is Strange: True Colors prequel or any other of the fifty comics that will participate in this comic book party.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection Announced

The Life is Strange: True Colors prequel will feature two different stories. The first one will focus on Steph gingrich, a character that already appeared in Before the Storm and will do so again in True Colors. He will tell us his story between both games and characters like Max and Chloe will also appear. On the other hand, the second of the stories will have as protagonist Alex Chen, the main character of True Colors, and will narrate the life of the young woman before arriving at Haven Springs, where the new installment of the franchise created by Dontnod and now in the hands of Deck Nine Games will take place.