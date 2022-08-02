The novel will arrive during the first quarter of 2023.

Life is Strange: True Colors arrived last year in a new installment of the saga and as usual, its story tends to captivate many users. Therefore, the official Life is Strange Twitter account has announced that Titan Books will launch a prequel of the title in book form which will serve to expand the story.

Life is Strange: True Colors prequel book out March 21, 2023In this case, it will delve into the Steph’s story as of March 21, 2023 whose author is Rosie Thor. The synopsis will be revealed soon while the reservations will also open in a few days. What little is known about her story is that the book will narrate “Steph’s life on the road with her bandmate Izzie“.

Steph he already made his debut in Life is Strange: Before the Storm when the title came out in 2017, but it was in True Colors where was consecrated as a character very supported by the community, according to collects VG247. On the other hand, not much is known about Izzie in the game, but the novel will explain more about this character in depth.

Life is Strange: True Colors was released on September 10, 2021 and in our analysis by Adrián Suárez we asked ourselves if Alex Chen’s powers were enough to make us fall in love. On the other hand, the Life is Strange saga will have an adaptation in the form of a series whose premiere will be in Prime Video.

