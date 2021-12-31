After three months, we finally returned to Haven Springs with great curiosity. Well, Life is Strange True Colors has landed on Nintendo Switch. Some elements pleasantly surprised us, while others left us with a bad taste in our mouth.

Let’s start from the beginning, briefly summarizing this game to allow you to have a clear idea. For a more complete and in-depth picture, however, you can read our review of the title played on consoles. The third chapter, as has become tradition, is not related to the beloved story of Max and Chloe. In fact, it has its own identity, with unprecedented facets. As previously mentioned, Deck Nine Games took the reins of the series, inheriting the creature from Dontnod that thrilled thousands of players.

Although we had already seen the studio in action on Life is Strange: Before the Storm, it amazed us with a title that is beautifully done in many ways. Alex Chen, the protagonist of this new story, is a young Asian American who, after a heavily troubled life, has the opportunity to build a new future. After years of distance he can finally meet his brother Gabe, with whom he has always shared a visceral relationship, albeit clouded by the shadows of the past.

A bolt from the sky (not too) clear, however, is ready to tear in two again that wound that had just begun to heal. Gabe dies shortly after their meeting, under dramatic and terribly mysterious circumstances. So, after facing this new pain, almost as if it were a punching fight, Alex decides to investigate what happened.

Life is Strange: True Colors Developer: Deck Nine Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Availability: September 9, 2021 – PC, PS4 / PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S; December 7, 2021 – Nintendo Switch

Version tested: Nintendo Switch

He does this by first harnessing the most important power: Steph and Ryan’s friendship. The second essential element is his ability: to be able to hear what others think, perceive their mood and, above all, experience the same sensations as if their minds joined. It is a facet that can serve as condemnation or salvation; in this case, it’s all in Alex’s hands.

And it is around this story full of emotions that the gameplay is shaped, with its whirlwind of emotions and decisions to be made. Without going too far, the mechanics on the Switch are simply the same as the version we originally played. It all revolves around exploring Haven Springs and how we manage our emotions (and those of others). The mechanism based on the choices inherent in the dialogues and the much more important decisions to reflect on therefore remains intact.

The focus of this third chapter is the same as always: every choice has consequences. A bit like this version on Switch which, if it manages to surprise for some facets, leaves the player confused for others. We confirm our great appreciation for the music sector and dubbing: these elements have proved to be really valuable for the gaming experience. The weak point, however, is the technical aspect.

We arrive in Haven Springs and the colors we fell in love with are, unfortunately, a vague memory.

Sure, that was to be expected, but some facets are just as interesting. It is clear that anyone who has played this title on next-gen (including us) could be slightly traumatized at first glance. No, obviously the graphics are not the same, and what we loved on PS5 has almost vanished in this version. The settings, in particular, have drastically lost their scenic beauty for which they won us over. During the cinematics, as well as in the moments of reflection of the protagonist, we came across slightly blurred shots and not very vivid textures.

This affects some specific in-game details, as well as small frame drops. However, that doesn’t mean the Switch version is a disaster – quite the opposite. First, the developers had to do a complete new job, trying to make the game as smooth as possible. In fact, a new lighting system has been implemented specifically for Nintendo Switch, as well as the CPU processes have been optimized to ensure that the videos render in high quality without sacrificing performance. This has resulted in an almost constantly fixed 30 FPS, which is why we can “justify” the transformation of the graphics sector. Although the settings in particular have been definitely upset (in negative, unfortunately), the faces of the characters are almost faithful to the other versions.

Among other things, the interface and the text have been improved, so as to be enjoyable even without a deck. In short, the gaming experience is absolutely enjoyable and can involve you without too many frustrations. It is clear, however, that comparing its performance to those on PC will not do you any good. In that case, especially in the absence of other platforms, it is still a good product to try without excessively tedious problems.

Zen moments, as always, are our favorites.

Different speech for those who own different platforms and have doubts about where to play. Well, without a shadow of a doubt we would not recommend the hybrid console of the great N. The developers have done a splendid job and it deserves to be fully enjoyed with its nuanced details. The same goes for those who want to dive into this adventure while away from home. It is a game whose plot is the vital pivot of the whole experience. Precisely for this reason, it requires calm and above all attention.

In short, it is not quite the perfect game to play on the bus or in the waiting room at the dentist. However, it remains a very valid choice if you only own this console. As expected it has its weaknesses, but nothing that has affected the gaming experience. In all honesty, it was fun to play this adventure again and try different choices. As for the technical aspect, however, there is still a lot to do …