Deck Nine Games and Square Enix recently announced Life is Strange: True Colors, the new installment of the franchise originally created by Dontnod Entertainment. Since then, the North American studio has been gradually introducing the main characters that will make up the cast of the title. After having met Alex, the protagonist, already Gabe, his brother, now it’s someone else’s turn. And is that now Life is Strange: True Colors introduces a new character, Ryan. We leave you with his trailer and with the text with which those responsible for the game have described this forest ranger.

“Ryan is forest ranger and he has always lived in the small town of Haven Springs, Colorado. He is a strong and trustworthy guy who considers himself a ‘mountain hunk’. His intelligence is based on the curiosity and intuition he shows towards the world and the people around him. Ryan’s insight and the calm and poise he conveys are therapeutic for Alex, who has always had to deal with emotional volatility. But Ryan needs Alex as much as she needs him, ”the trailer explains.

In previous videos we have been introduced to Alex, the protagonist of Life is Strange: True Colors who, after going through therapy for her Emotional problems, is reunited with his brother in the quiet town of Haven Springs. However, an unexpected and tragic event will remove the foundations of the town and its inhabitants. Alex will have a new power, which precisely gives the title to the video game: you can decipher feelings and thoughts of other characters through the colors that each one of them expresses.

Life is Strange: True Colors will have a prequel in free comic form

Remember that Life is Strange: True Colors is coming next September 10 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that it will do so with a Deluxe Edition that will include the remasters of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It will not hurt to revisit these two previous adventures, because True Colors will have a known character of the saga and, surely, with the odd additional wink.