The promising-looking Life is Strange: True Colors will get a prequel comic published by Titan Comics for Free Comic Book Day.

The volume includes two stories containing True Colors characters, as well as some Life is Strange fan favorites from the past.

As part of the ongoing Life is Strange graphic novel series, the comic book features Before the Storm’s Steph Gingrich in a story set between her appearance there and the upcoming True Colors, where she is set to fully return. Life is Strange 1 stars Max and Chloe also feature.

Another story featuring True Colors lead character Alex Chen is also included, and follow her journey to the town of Haven Springs where the upcoming game begins.

The Free Comic Book Day issue is available on 14th August from your local comic shop.

True Colors, meanwhile, launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Stadia on 10th September. It tells a separate, standalone story with a more open setting and a fresh special power to play around with. It’s developed by Before the Storm studio Deck Nine, and you can read much more about it here.

Finally, here’s a look at the comic’s full cover, starring all of Life is Strange, Before the Storm and True Colors’ main characters: