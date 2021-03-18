Just a few minutes ago, the Square Enix streaming celebration took place where the new installment of the Life is Strange franchise was announced. Despite the fact that the main installments of it have been developed by Dontnod Entertainment, the franchise has finally fallen into the hands of Deck Nine, the studio that was responsible for the spin-off of the first installment, Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

For weeks there have been rumors about the new installment of the franchise, and finally these have been confirmed this afternoon. The new title of the series will receive the name of Life is Strange: True Colors, and will hit the market next September, 10th, being available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia.

Square Enix announces Life is Strange: True Colors and confirms its release date

As we have mentioned, the title is being developed by Deck Nine, which this time will develop a completely original story of the franchise, unlike on the previous occasion, which recreated the story of Chloe before meeting Max Caulfield, the protagonist of The first delivery.

Why it would be nice if Life is Strange fell into the hands of Deck Nine

This time, Life is Strange: True Colors It will star Alex Chen, a young woman who will have the ability to know people’s emotions, something that will be fundamental to the history of this new title, since the people of Deck Nine assure that this title is precisely about that, to connect with everyone’s emotions.

Life is Strange: True Colors will arrive on all the platforms mentioned above on September 10.