Life is Strange: True Colors It debuted last month, and at the time, the game could only reach a maximum resolution of 30FPS on consoles. Prior to its release, its developers said that they had done this due to the cinematic nature of the game. Well, those statements seem to have expired pretty quickly.

We say the above because a new patch for this title will be available tomorrow and allows players to Playstation 5 and Xbox series x enjoy the experience at 60FPS. The next update for this game enables a new setting in the settings called ‘Performance Mode ‘, which as its name implies, favors frames per second in exchange for a higher resolution.

The bad news is that, at least by the time we’re writing this, the Xbox Series S seems to have been left out. The younger brother of X series will keep running True colors to a maximum of 30FPS, and Square Enix does not mention if in any future they plan to add this option to this console.

You can read the review we made to True colors by clicking on the following link.

Via: Square enix