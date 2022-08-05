The series Life is Strange has captured the hearts of many fans since its debut, still the fruit of Don’t Nod. Since everything passed into the hands of Deck Ninewho had already got his hands on the franchise with the Before the Storm prequel, the direction seems to have changed from an episodic to a single release.

Same situation that happened in the meantime with Don’t Nod and his Twin Mirror but we can project ourselves towards the future of Life is Strange, which will still follow the path of True Colors:

“I can’t imagine returning to episodic structure. The public reaction was very positive. The nature of Life is Strange is to be episodic but I’m happy with how we handled it. As you can imagine, it was a choice we thought about for a long time, but I think we made the right decision“.

That’s all Philip Lawrence, Deck Nine’s Senior Narrative Designer, expressed on the pages of Rock Paper Shotgun. Virtually nothing is known about the new episode, after all, Alex Chen’s adventure came less than a year ago. The only certain thing is that in fact, it will not be divided into episodes.

Source: TheGamer