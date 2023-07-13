Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the next game from Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Dontnod, will release on 7th November.

Banishers was revealed in December last year, and is a supernatural action RPG which follows the story of ghost-hunters (and lovers) Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. The pair go to New Eden, a community being haunted by spirits, where Antea becomes a spirit herself.

Today, Don’t Nod has announced a release date along with a new trailer which gives a few more hints about the game’s plot. The video below shows the perspective of Charles Davenport, a friend of the protagonists who seems to blame himself for what has happened to them.

The game will feature “impossible choices and dramatic consequences”, Dont Nod said, as players will be tasked to decide the fate of New Eden’s residents. “Will you honor your Banisher oath or sacrifice the living in a desperate bid to bring your beloved back?”

Pre-orders for the game are now live, and there’s a collector’s edition which includes a detachable statuette of Red and Antea, an official artbook, a Steelbook case, two Banishers signet rings, and a copy of the game on your chosen platform with the Wanderer gear DLC.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.