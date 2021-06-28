At the end of the year we will have the opportunity to play Life is Strange Remastered, an enhanced version of the original Life is Strange and its Before the Storm prequel. There is still a long way to go but, taking advantage of the trailer released by Square Enix at E3 2021, a YouTube channel has created a comparison video – which you can see above – which shows us the changes.

The remastered enhances various details of the original game, released in 2015, including the facial animations. The characters are now more realistic and more expressive thanks to the fact that motion capture was used in this version. The original Life is Strange, however, had been animated without the use of such technology and in some cases the work had not been perfect.

Life is Strange Remastered

The style Overall Life is Strange is not affected, in any case, in the remastered. The improvements are technical, but visually the game is identical. However, the leap forward is not extreme, since we are not talking about a remake but “only” a remaster.

We remind you that Life is Strange Remastered will arrive at the end of the year and can be purchased both as a single game and as part of a bundle of Life is Strange True Colors, the new chapter of the series created by the authors of Before the Storm. Here is our preview of Life is Strange: True Colors.