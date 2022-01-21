A few days after the launch of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Square Enix announced that the release date of the Nintendo Switch version it was postponed to an unspecified period of 2022. The PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia versions will instead be available from February 1st as scheduled.

The news of the postponement came with a tweet of the official Life is Strange profile, which unfortunately does not offer many indications on the reasons behind this decision or on the new launch window of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for Switch.

“Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will arrive on Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1 as previously announced. We have goodies for both games in the collection planned ahead of launch, starting with a taste next Tuesday (January 25).” reads the tweet.

“However, we are sorry to report that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games are lagging behind and we will need a little more time before they are ready, so we will release them later in the year.”

Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes remastered versions of Life is Strange and Life is Strange Before the Storm, the prequel that follows the story of Chloe and Rachel. The two games will have various graphic improvements, such as better textures and models, and a new graphics engine that improves the lighting effects.