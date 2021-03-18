A few minutes ago the Square Enix digital event ended, where updates of already active projects and others that are yet to come have been shown, as has been the case of Life is Strange: True Color, a new title for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia, developed by Deck Nine, the studio that was already in charge of Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Although, the new title of the LIS franchise was rumored during these weeks, but the leakers failed to discover Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection will include the first Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, titles that we can enjoy with impressive graphics and improved animations. Characters, environments, gameplay, and puzzles have also been updated. Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be released in Fall 2021, including previously released deluxe content such as Chloe’s bonus outfits and the bonus episode “Farewell,” which tells the story of when Max and Chloe parted ways as children. Then we leave you with the official trailer via Youtube.

Life is Strange is a five-episode title that sets out to revolutionize story-based choice and consequence games by allowing players to go back in time to change the past, present and future. In the role of Max, you will have to discover the stark truth behind your premonitions and learn that changing the past can sometimes have disastrous consequences in the future.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm follows Chloe Price, a rebellious teenager who strikes an unexpected friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel discovers a secret in her family that turns her world upside down, this new alliance will be what gives them the strength to overcome their problems.