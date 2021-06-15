This will be the first time that you will enjoy the adventures of Max and Chloe on a Nintendo console.

By Axel García / Updated June 15, 2021, 22:58 13 comments

In addition to the exclusives of Nintendo on the way, its presentation in E3 2021 it also announced some existing games, on their way to Nintendo Switch. One of them is Life is Strange Remastered, in addition to Life is Strange: True Colors.

True Colors will arrive first, it will be released on September 10.Life is Strange Remastered is, as the name suggests, the remastering of two previously released titles: Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The first one, originally released in 2015 around the time of the PS3 and Xbox 360, tells the story of Max caulfield, a girl fond of photography, who discovers the power of going back in time. The second game focuses on Chloe price, Max’s best friend, who suffers from a terrible depression after losing her father in an accident.

On the other hand, Life is Strange: True Colors has a new protagonist, Alex Chen. Like Max, Alex has a special power: to know how a person feels through an aura that only she can see. After losing her brother, Alex is wrapped up in a mystery that she will have to solve in a town full of her brother’s old friends ,,, or at least that’s what she thinks.

Life is Strange titles have a great focus on their narrative and decision making. Depending on your choices, the story can take an unexpected turn, which can end with a happy or depressing ending. Projects like Oxenfree and What Remains of Edith Finch were inspired by this franchise, with many other games building on the studio’s foundation. DONTNOD Entertainment, the creators of Life is Strange.

Life is Strange: True Colors is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 10, the same date as in the other confirmed platforms. Life is Strange Remastered does not have a confirmed day yet, but will be available on the Nintendo console this year.

