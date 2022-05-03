Yesterday we learned the key news that Square Enix accepted the sale of tomb Raider, Deus Exand other titles along with the studios that produce the games, thus selling them to Embracer Group.

However Square Enix is ​​still not that keen on downloading all of its Western IPs. A press release from the Japanese publisher confirmed that the company will retain the rights to Just Cause, Life is Strange And Outriders. Additionally, the indie-focused Square Enix Collective will remain under the parent company and continue to operate.

“Going forward, the company’s development function will include its studios in Japan, Square Enix External Studios and Square Enix Collective.“said the publisher.”The company’s overseas studios will continue to publish franchises such as Just Cause, Outriders, and Life is Strange“.

It’s no secret that Square Enix has been publicly disappointed with its Western studies and the performance of its non-Japanese IP. Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Marvel’s Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy have all been classified as sales disappointments for the studio.

Source: Push Square