Fans can’t wait to experience a new adventure with the beloved character and may even want to purchase the collector’s edition, which also includes a very interesting bonus: a set of Final Fantasy 7-themed clothes for Max.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will return this year and will allow us to play as Max Caulfield, the protagonist of the first chapter of the saga. A few years have passed since the end of the first game and things have changed for her and her powers.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Final Fantasy 7 costumes

Specifically, Max will have access to a hat shaped like a moogles and four indoor dresses, precisely inspired by typical creatures of the saga: Bomba, Catuar, Chocobo and Tonberry. You can see the images below, in the gallery.

According to the official website, each costume pack allows you to change Max’s look with a new dress available in each chapter of the story. We will not be able to decide to wear what we want at any time, but we will still have to maintain the type of clothing defined by the game, we will simply change the aesthetics.

To a certain extent it is also a choice in theme with the characteras in the first chapter Max stated that he wanted to watch Final Fantasy Spirits Within if you interacted with a specific television.

You can pre-order the game in physical format on Amazon, but to get the Final Fantasy 7 costumes you have to pre-order the Ultimate version from €80 on digital stores.