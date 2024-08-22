There are still a few months left until the release of Life is Strange: Double Exposure. That’s why Square Enix decided to take advantage of gamescom 2024 to promote this video game; that is via a new trailer focused on the powers of its protagonist.

That is, Max Caulfield, who must turn to them to solve the supernatural murder of his best friend. Only with these unusual abilities will he be able to discover what really happened.

In the video of Life is Strange: Double Exposure Max can be seen using Shift, one of his powers, which allows him to explore two parallel lines and which appears in an evolved form. But the big news is known as Pulse.

This allows him to glimpse the opposite time path before jumping, and thus avoid the dangers that exist beyond where he is. It is a way of foreseeing what will happen and planning the next move.

But with Pulse in Life is Strange: Double Exposure It is also possible to listen to conversations that occur on the other side. This is how Max Caulfield can glimpse what happened and not fail. It should not be forgotten that she is not a detective per se but a mere amateur.

Through Shift and Pulse, Max can progress through the game’s story and learn who killed Safi and their motives, and in the process give some help to his other acquaintances.

The new trailer of Life is Strange: Double Exposure It runs for around four minutes, and does its best to showcase the powers that its protagonist possesses. Thanks to her abilities, she is able to complete unique puzzles and navigate complex social dynamics on campus.

It also lets you explore all the mysteries of Caledon University. The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Store on October 29, 2024.

The Nintendo Switch version will be released at a later date. Other recent news about Square Enix games is that PowerWash Simulator has new content and Final Fantasy XVI is on its way to the PC.

Apart from Life is Strange: Double Exposure We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.