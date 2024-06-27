If you are passionate about graphic adventures, thanks to this offer you will finally find what you need: Amazon Italy has in fact recently put it up for pre-order Life is Strange: Double Exposurerespectively in versions PlayStation 5, Xbox Series And Nintendo Switch.
If you are interested in booking it in its PlayStation 5 version it’s enough click on this addressor alternatively click on the boxes immediately below for the respective destination platforms.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure is available for pre-order at the price of 60.99 euros. In this specific case the product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you will have the opportunity to easily use the Prime service for delivery in just one day.
Features of Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Inside Life is Strange: Double Exposure you will step into the shoes of Max Caulfielda photographer who suddenly finds her best friend, Safi, dead in the snow. With the intention of bringing her to safety, Max therefore decides to rewind time: although the attempt is not successful, Max succeeds in attempting to create a portal, thus managing to find a parallel timelineinside which her best friend is still alive.
You will have the opportunity to explore two timelines, with an exclusive and completely new soundtrack, in an incredible race against time. We remind you that Life is Strange: Double Exposure is scheduled for release on current-generation consoles in the next October 29th.
