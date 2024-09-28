On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Deck Nine Games and Square Enix presented a new trailer Of Life is Strange: Double Exposurethe new chapter of the series which will see the return of Max Caufield in the role of absolute protagonist.
The film shows Max’s new powers. In an attempt to reawaken her ability to rewind time to save her friend Safi discovers that she can move between two parallel realities, in one of which the girl is still alive and well and the other where she was murdered under mysterious circumstances. Max will try to exploit this new ability to investigate the causes that led to this tragedy and, if possible, prevent it completely.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure hits stores next month
Even in this new adventure, Max’s powers will clearly be at the center of both the narrative and the gameplay, which will ask you to solve small puzzles, talk to the characters and make choices that will shape the story and the ending of the game.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available from October 29th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series While waiting for the launch you can read our impressions after having tried the new adventure from Deck Nine Games first-hand.
