On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2024, Deck Nine Games and Square Enix presented a new trailer Of Life is Strange: Double Exposurethe new chapter of the series which will see the return of Max Caufield in the role of absolute protagonist.

The film shows Max’s new powers. In an attempt to reawaken her ability to rewind time to save her friend Safi discovers that she can move between two parallel realities, in one of which the girl is still alive and well and the other where she was murdered under mysterious circumstances. Max will try to exploit this new ability to investigate the causes that led to this tragedy and, if possible, prevent it completely.