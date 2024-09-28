Square Enix took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 to promote its video games, and one of them is Life is Strange: Double Exposurewhich has a new trailer from this exhibition. This video shows more of what can be expected from this video game.

Especially the powers that Max Caufield has, some of the characters he will meet throughout his journey and some of the locations that are available to visit.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is the newest creation from Deck Nine Games and two of Max’s abilities stand out in particular. One of them is Shift, which allows you to move between two parallel lines of time; and the other is Pulse, which lets you see and hear what’s happening on a line before jumping to it.

This is essential to avoid any event or have any unfortunate encounter. The players must take advantage of it well.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Everything to solve the murder of Safi, Max’s dearest friend in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. According to schedule, this title will go on sale on October 29, 2024. This is how it will be available first for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Steam.

It will arrive on Nintendo Switch at a later date. This video game will have three editions available, which will be standard, deluxe and definitive.

The standard of Life is Strange: Double Exposure Only includes the base game. As for the Deluxe, it includes two outfit packages, spooky and from different decades.

Regarding the definitive edition, it brings everything included in the standard and deluxe edition in addition to the costume package. Final Fantasy VIIwhich we shared with you before. Likewise, it includes cat print outfits, another one related to these felines and another package of costumes.

Fountain: Square Enix.

This game promises to entertain players a lot when it is available before Halloween. It doesn’t hurt to know more about its development.

