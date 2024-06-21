Many were surprised by this announcement, but in reality a old leak which had practically anticipated the bulk of the details confirmed with the first trailer… and something more.

Square Enix and Deck Nine recently announced the new Life is Strange: Double Exposure which will bring Max, the protagonist of the first game, back to the center of the action.

A much-loved Life is Strange character could return (spoilers)

Now, to give more detail you need to do some spoilers of the first chapter of Life is Strange, so if you are not interested in being spoiled, do not continue beyond the video. If it’s not a problem, just scroll a little further.

In a leak from a couple of years ago a user on Reddit she had explained that Max was returning to investigate the murder of a friend. She also indicated that the girl’s new power was to jump between two versions of reality. In one of being Max’s friend she was alive. This is exactly Life is Strange: Double Exposure, so this leak was absolutely true.

Additionally, it is stated that there will be other people with powers in the game. Finally, it is stated that Chloe from the first chapter will be present if the player made certain choices in the first game.

As we already told you in our preview, in Life is Strange: Double Exposure we will be able to import the saves from the first game or decide what happened in our game through a dialogue. Obviously, the the finalsince in this case we have to decide whether to let Chloe die or whether to unleash a hurricane on the city of Arcadia Bay.

Chloe in Life is Strange Remastered Collection

In the event that Chloe is alive, it seems, she could return in Life is Strange: Double Exposure. However, it must be said that the leak is years old and the team may have decided to change things in the meantime. Additionally, certain choices in the new game may cause Chloe not to appear even though she is alive in our original story.

In short, this remains anyway an unconfirmed rumor.