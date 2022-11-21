According to some job postings, it is very likely that Deck Nine Games is working on a new episode of the series Life is Strangethe narrative-driven adventure the team has been developing since the prequel Before the Storm.

Several months after the launch of its latest project, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, the American studio is looking for a lead programmer who will work on the development of a “triple A single player adventure not yet announced”.

The person in question must have experience with theunreal enginewhich is precisely the graphics engine used for Life is Strange, and with at least one of the current generation platforms, therefore PS5 and/or Xbox Series X|S.

Further clues come from the announcement for the search for a lead game designer, who will have to deal with a narrative adventure full of “different characters and themes”, and who is familiar with non-linear mechanics and puzzles.

Finally, the team intends to hire a graphics programmer who knows how to use Unreal Engine 4 but can also boast experience in the use of ray tracing, which suggests the possible use of this technology in the next chapter of Life is Strange.