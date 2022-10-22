Life is strange, just as the story of Don’t Nod reminds us. A bizarre mix of unpredictable situations and unexpected consequences of our most banal actions, capable of unsettling when everything seems lost and of bringing us back on track even when failure may appear to be the most obvious ending.

Life is really strange, because no one would have bet a cent on the future of the transalpine team, after the relative success of that Remember Me, born under the wing of Capcom, but certainly not capable of bewitching the heart of the Osaka house. to the point of granting Nilin the sequel already in the pipeline.

We may have already said it, but life can be really strange, given the way it pushes us to constantly shuffle the cards and change our approach to the unraveling of situations. A path also conducted consistently by the French studio, which at all terrified by its debut, consciously chose to radically change its path, abandoning the action in cyberpunk sauce in favor of a certainly more intimate story, linked to a gameplay that is undoubtedly much more limited and minimal.

We are talking about that Life Is Strange, just to mention one of the leitmotifs of this analysis, capable of piquing the attention of another Japanese publisher, or a Square Enix eager to expand the range of its productions.



Having abandoned the cyberpunk of Remember Me, the guys of Don’t Not have chosen to give us a decidedly more intimate and personal story.

Retracing its steps and conducting a sort of subtractive process, the development team returned to the market with a certainly unexpected resonance, especially considering the playful genre of the new production, gaining more or less unanimous approval throughout the globe.

An undoubtedly deserved success, especially if analyzed a posteriori, the result of a creative vision that, 7 years after the release of its main chapter, has proved capable of anticipating themes and approaches of stringent relevance by now, going to dig a deep and indelible groove within the current of narrative adventures.

The reasons for this fortune are to be found precisely in the nature of narrative design which, under the veneer of adventure with supernatural traits, linked to Max’s powers, works hard to tell the life of that suburban America outlined in multiple visual and literary productions. .

A touch of Twin Peaks, the iconic series honored several times by Life Is Strange, and a good dose of Hamletic dilemmas. What will be the choice that can guarantee Max and all of Arcadia Bay a better future? The nature of every single decision, however, becomes more and more paradoxical, turning into a life lesson that is not at all obvious: it is impossible to try to control the inexorable course of events, in which we often find ourselves having to choose between the lesser of evils.

A creative concept that takes full inspiration from quantum physics. The butterfly effect, the backbone of the aesthetics and of the entire narrative system, and the theory of chaos find their celebration in the videogame world in Life Is Strange, after having found fertile ground in pop culture and literature.

A world, the one experienced by the protagonists, capable of anticipating the awareness of LGBTQIA + issues, even before their exasperated overexposure resulting from the more or less successful efforts carried out by entertainment giants such as Netflix.

A love story that is born and cultivated in the noise of Max’s thoughts, evolving naturally and embracing all the facets, even the most conflicting ones, of a relationship between two young women who are learning to deal with both the hardness of adult life than with the discovery of one’s own identity.

An original reflection on the world of photography, art capable of capturing the fleetingness of images, sensations and moods and making immortal what is destined to change, becoming the way through which learn to know yourself more deeply by digging into the depths of your soul.



The strongly televised cut and having been able to anticipate attention to particular thematic issues, make the story of Don’t Nod very visionary from many points of view.

A love triangle that, albeit virtual in some respects, sees the intertwining of the existences of Maxine, Chloe and Rachel, who end up being swallowed up by a society in which their being and their peculiar oddities seem to be unable to find space. A cumbersome presence, that of Rachel, who continues to live in Chloe’s memories until the last second and that Max perceives with regret and a hint of jealousy.

A complex and ruthless mosaic, in which the three young women end up appearing as pieces out of place, impossible to pigeonhole within that frame of obtuse and apparent respectability that cloaks the entire Arcadia Bay, of which we soon know the hypocrisy.

A dark fairy tale, the one told by Life Is Strange, in which the big bad wolf hides in the most unsuspected people, ready to strike. Now with delicacy, now without any fear of putting the characters on the grill, the game has the courage to tackle strong themes such as mental health, bullying and sexual violence, forcing us to take on the role of those who suffer abuse who end up leaving a an indelible sign in their existence.

A story made of growth, discoveries and painful decisions, capable of effectively exasperating the canonical adolescent torments typical of so many young people struggling with the search for their own place in the world between the dream of becoming artists and a harsh reality always ready to disappoint the them full of hopes and expectations.



America and the staged youth tell us a story made of violence and abuse, in which there never really seems to be room for the usual happy ending.

This having largely anticipated a well-established trend in productions destined for entertainment has managed to gain the Don’t Nod production a new slice of public, which has found a fertile ground in which to take root, now weaned to the use of current teenagers. serial type and more ready to incorporate the underlying themes of Life Is Strange.

It is not surprising the growing success that the titles object of the recent Arcadia Bay Collection are experiencing, almost as in a sort of second youth. And it shouldn’t seem so strange if, at the end of the games, the landing on Nintendo Switch of the collection were to be able to further corroborate this situation, thanks to the expansion of the ease of use of this playful / narrative combination.

And the hybrid console from Nintendo, while certainly not representing the most performing hardware for the return to Arcadia Bay, undoubtedly has the advantage of giving everything an even more intimate and collected dimension than that offered by monitors and TVs with larger dimensions. , so as to sharpen in a palpable way the link between the player and virtual actors.

Cleared as the episodic construction of the story is now in a definitive way, in this case through images (although interactive, in part), the sometimes visionary value of the work of the French team that has managed to give shape to a multimedia experience with an enviable balance: although confined within the most fluid walls of the videogame world, it is difficult not to experience the adventure of the three girls as if it were a long TV series, all thanks to the peculiar cut that is given to each of the episodes of this dilogy, in which images and sounds blend perfectly, in a sort of mutual embrace. Precisely for these reasons, the much talked about serial adaptation by Amazon Prime Video would be the natural evolution of Life Is Strange.



Rachel will play a fundamental role in the complex love / relationship triangle built by the transalpine team.

The soundtrack represents a real plus, with its dirty and torn sounds, combined with flickering melodies and far from the clean mixing to which years of more glossy productions have accustomed us, in a puzzle of musical collaborations that includes well-known artists such as the Alt-Js and the Mogwai.

The music sector is nothing more than the reflection of the world that the game wants to tell, an imperfect and uneven reality, in which the three protagonists find themselves navigating, in a sort of perennial precarious balance. The uncertainty of their existence therefore seems to want to pour vehemently into the songs that make up this damn tangible and palpable soundtrack, capable of stealing part of the scene as if it were a flesh and blood character.

At this point it does not matter if the playful contribution of the player ends up being decidedly more minimal than other similar productions, a very tolerable sacrifice when compared to the emotional power of what the transalpine studio wants to convey and narrate.

And it will be, perhaps, precisely for this reason that, even today, it is easier to remember the brutally human torments of the three protagonists of this slice of America, rather than the heroic and epic adventures of many other virtual avatars.