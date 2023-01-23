Life is Strange 2 is coming up Nintendo Switchwith a new trailer announcing the release date in this edition and in complete form, with all the episodes that make up the mini-series soon playable in portable form on the Nintendo console.

The release date of Life is Strange 2 on Nintendo Switch is set for February 2, 2023 and represents a direct port of the game originally released in 2018 on other platforms, moreover the last one developed directly by Dontnod before leaving the helm of the series to Deck Nine, who carried on the franchise with Life is Strange: True Colors.

Therefore, it does not seem to be a sort of remaster or edition changed or improved in any respect.

In the trailer we can see substantially the same contents transposed to Nintendo Switch, however available in this case in complete form, or with all the chapters put together in a single package.

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative adventure based on choices to be made by the player, which enacts the story of two brothers on the run: Sean and Daniel Diaz. Following a traumatic event, little Daniel manifests gods telekinetic powerswhich, however, lands him in huge trouble.

To protect him, Sean then decides to flee with his brother, crossing various states and trying to keep at a distance the forces of order who are on their trail. The escape becomes a path of maturation and growth for the two, who find themselves meeting various characters and experiencing various adventures, between contemporary reality and the fantastic digressions given by special powers.