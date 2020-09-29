Despite the fact that among all the planets of the solar system, conditions on Mars are most similar to those on Earth, this planet is known for its aridity and is a dusty, barren desert of stones, and in some regions of ice – and not a single drop of liquid water has yet been discovered.

But in 2018, scientists published a study that had the effect of an exploding bomb – they found evidence of the existence of a colossal underground reservoir of liquid water at the south pole of Mars. Now they have taken a new step in studying this discovery – it turned out that under the ice cap of the South Pole there is not one, but a whole network of lakes! And this means that the first reservoir was not an isolated or extraordinary phenomenon for Martian nature, writes ScienceAlert.

“The existence of a single subglacial lake may be related to special conditions, such as the presence of a volcano under the ice sheet, or some other situation unique to the particular location where we discovered the first subglacial lake.– said geophysicist Elena Pettinelli from the University of Roma Tre in Italy. – The discovery of a whole system of lakes, on the other hand, suggests that the process of their formation is relatively simple and, possibly, common. “

The first subglacial lake was announced just over two years ago. It was detected by the MARSIS instrument, the European Space Agency’s specialized radar for sounding the ionosphere and deep layers of the Martian surface, located on the Mars Express orbiter. It used the same method used on Earth to search for subglacial lakes in Antarctica – reflecting radio waves from the surface, measuring echoes, and looking for changes in the signal to determine the characteristics of topography.

These radar surveys initially identified a single subglacial lake 1.5 kilometers beneath the south polar ice cap, 20 kilometers across.

“Certain types of materials reflect radar signals better than others, and liquid water is one such material.– said planetary scientist Graziella Caparelli from the University of South Queensland in Australia. – Therefore, when the signals coming from the interior are stronger than the signals reflected from the surface, we can confirm that there is liquid water there. On Earth, where we can directly verify the results, radars are used for the same purpose – so we are confident that this method is reliable. “…

Since then, the team has done more research on the dataset, spanning nearly a decade, from 2010 to 2019. In their analysis, they found three new brightly reflecting spots. In other words, there is a network of subglacial lakes, separated by areas of dry rock and hidden under the south pole near the original lake.

“In a terrestrial under-ice environment, such strong reflections under ice are due to the presence of water; as far as we know, there are no other physical mechanisms that could cause such In the meantime, there is no need to worry about it. ”strong anomaly – said Pettinelli. – Important Mark, what we received those the same results, using more perfect methods processing and analysis data, than at our research 2018 of the year, and that one fact, what, by performing such a thorough data analysis process, we confirmed the presence of this lake and discovered other lakes, gives us confidence in our interpretation that the discovered liquid is precisely water. “…

Moreover, if it is liquid water, most likely, it is salty – extremely salty. Mars is very cold, and although it is warmer inside than on the surface, it is still cold enough to freeze fresh water. In 2018, the team estimated the temperature of the found lake at about -68.15 ° C.

Salt lowers the freezing point of water, and this can do a lot. Water saturated with calcium and magnesium salts can remain liquid down to -123.15 ° C for very long periods of time. And Mars, as we know from surface studies, is rich in calcium and magnesium salts, as well as sodium.

The discovery of additional saline subglacial lakes is very important. This means they can easily form and remain on geologic time scales, an important piece of the long-standing mystery about the history of Mars’ water and climate. And it is also essential for the search for Martian microbes.

“These lakes have likely existed for most of Mars’ history. – said planetary scientist Roberto Orosei of the National Institute of Astrophysics in Italy and chief researcher of MARSIS. – For this reason, they could still retain traces of any life form that might have developed when Mars had a denser atmosphere, milder climate, and liquid water on the surface, like the early Earth.“.

It is even possible that microbial life is still thriving in these lakes, because it can exist in some of the saltiest and most inhospitable places that can only be found on Earth and in its subglacial waters. Of course, we are very, very far from finding it, and direct study of the waters of Mars may contradict the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, but this is likely to be a matter of thought.

The next step the team is taking is finding water elsewhere on Mars. It is unclear if underground reservoirs may exist at lower latitudes, but the North Pole has its own huge ice cap.

“It is possible that lakes also exist under the northern polar ice cap.– said Caparelli. – However, the analysis of some of the data obtained in the same way as the one that allowed us to find the south polar subglacial lakes has only just begun.“.

Ideally, Elena Pettinelli would like to send seismic lander to measure the depths of these reservoirs.

“Active seismic methods, such as those commonly used on Earth to locate oil reservoirs, would be best used in Antarctica to locate lake beds. These techniques can shed light on water depth and geometry of bodies of water“, – Elena Pettinelli.

However, since landing devices on Mars are complex and expensive, and the installation of seismic monitors will be difficult, we can wait for a long time.

Take a tour of Jupiter during the 360 ​​° eclipse of Io in 8K video.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that in early September, SpaceX successfully conducted flight tests of a prototype Starship spacecraft intended for future flights to Mars.

17

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter