Supermarket owner Bert Stuut does not want to complain about it, he says. But things have gotten better with his case. Twenty-two years ago he started a small convenience store in Bad Nieuweschans, East Groningen. It is now a sizeable Coop branch, with a cafeteria next to it and a wall where you can get snacks. It is the heart of the small village, where local residents meet and Germans do their shopping because of the tax benefit.

But cashiers now wear vests so the thermostat can be lowered. The cafeteria’s deep fryer turns on two hours later than before. Bert Stuut receives compensation from the government up to the price ceiling, just like all Dutch people, but in a large store like this – in which large refrigerators hum day and night – that is a drop in a growing plate.

Energy poverty is highest in Bad Nieuweschans (1,340 inhabitants), according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) last autumn. Many houses are drafty and detached, and the average income is low. Then NRC went to the village in October to record the stories of residents, energy prices turned out to be far from their only concern. We are afraid, they said, that all amenities will disappear from the village, and that the last bit of life will be squeezed out of Bad Nieuwschans.

How has the ‘Schanskers’ fared since then?

The problems of the present time come together in the village supermarket, Stuut experiences: the struggle with high energy prices, inflation, which has made groceries very expensive, and the aftermath of the corona crisis.

Due to the staff shortage, De Coop now opens later, at eight instead of seven. Due to inflation, Stuut has to increase the amount of about fifteen hundred products every month, he says in a modest office at the back of the supermarket. “Meat, milk, vegetables. Everything really.”

As a result, his customers spend less, he notes. In the cafeteria, where Coop sets the price, he tries to keep it as cheap as possible.

Stuut can’t even raise the prices there, he says, because that would make it too expensive for his customers. “I once increased the amount for coffee from 1.50 to 1.65. Everyone fell over me.”

Corona loans

For some of the Dutch people, the corona crisis is a story from the past, but Bert Stuut is still in the middle of it. Like so many entrepreneurs, he has taken out special corona loans, which he is still paying off. Still two tons to go, he can do it in five years. Privately, Stuut has already had to give up a lot. He sold his holiday home and a house that he rented out. He put the proceeds straight into the store. “I’m trying to get bacon on my ribs for my old age, but it’s difficult now. I don’t get a pension, so I have to build it up from this store.”

Preserving the shop is not only of great importance for Stuut’s pension: it is one of the few places that still keep the village alive.

Photo Catrinus van der Veen



In the winters before corona, Stuut always organized a Christmas market in the parking lot. Although the weather was allowed and possible, Stuut did not. “My energy is gone. It was just fighting, fighting, fighting for two years.”

In the 1990s, Bad Nieuweschans was a bustling village, partly because of the border crossing that provided a lot of employment, according to people who have lived there for a long time. But when free trade became possible, a large part of the middle class disappeared. Few shops are left. Stuut recently left the local business association. “All entrepreneurs disappear. It was beating a dead horse.”

He doesn’t want to complain, Stuut emphasizes once again. Why doesn’t he really want that? “I’m wearing a nice blouse and I can still drink a cup of coffee. I have nice shoes and can afford the fuel. In Nieuweschans there are people with much bigger problems,” he says. “I see that poverty is coming.”

Cafe temporarily closed

How are other ‘Schanksers’ faring at a time when several crises converge?

Three months after the last visit to the village, a lot has already changed. The last café in Bad Nieuweschans, where the card association was housed and which suffered from high energy prices, has now been ‘temporarily closed’. No one knows if it will open again. The after-school care has been closed since 1 January. Also because of the high energy prices; the leader had to add money herself. A clothing bank was recently set up at the primary school, where parents can leave clothing for people who need it.

At the moment, an average of six requests per week are received at the Food Bank Oldambt, the municipality to which Bad Nieuweschans belongs. There have never been that many – or at least not for a very long time.

Supermarket owner Bert Stuut has therefore clearly seen that poverty is coming.

With village resident Reny Bos, who is on sick leave due to mental problems and in October against NRC said that it is still difficult for him to make ends meet, things are going well given the circumstances. He already saved on fresh fruit and vegetables, he said. He doesn’t worry much, it’s in his nature. “It’s going okay.” During the cold December days it sat warm, because it only heated the living room. He does notice that he has to spend the barely 200 euros that he has left over for groceries every month even smarter. More canned food, he says. But also: fewer cigarettes and beer.

The two adult children of primary school director Anja Korteweg who still live in Bad Nieuweschans eventually want to leave, she says in her room in the primary school. She has lived in the village all her life. “I enjoy the peace, but there are too few facilities here. If you want to buy a present for someone, you have to go to Winschoten.” That is more than fifteen minutes away. A facility that is very important for the survival of a village, she says, is a primary school. A school brings life. When houses in the village are sold, she always goes to see if a family is moving in – usually not. She now has 83 students, up from 110 a few years ago.





To Korteweg’s relief, someone has been found who will organize the after-school care from February. “A village without shelter in the area is of course unattractive for families.”

The clothing bank she set up in the school building is not used very much yet. “Perhaps people are ashamed, I think.” She does notice that parents have a tighter budget, because the voluntary parental contribution – 56 euros for the lower years, 70 euros for the upper years – is transferred much less often. “We pay for school trips from that, and Sinterklaas, and Christmas and Easter activities.” It has not yet had any consequences, but it may mean that multi-day school trips cannot take place. To relieve parents, the annual flower bulb sale was canceled last fall – which is intended to fund the school greenhouse.

Taste and innovation center

The concerns that the residents of Bad Nieuweschans had in October, that life is disappearing from the village, are confirmed during this second visit. But, many people say, it is also a really nice place to live. The tranquility, the landscape that is ideal for cycling trips, and the people. They actually prefer not to be known as a place where things are going a bit less.

And the outlook for the future is not all bleak, they say.

In the wider area you can find many farms, which still date from the time when wealthy gentlemen farmers earned mountains of gold from grain. Some of the splendor of that past must return to De Graanrepublic: an event location in a monumental building, the old depot, and a place where local food, whiskey and beer are produced and consumed. In March, the ‘taste and innovation center in the heart of one of Europe’s best grain soils’ should open.





And residents soon start talking about the nineteen homes that will be built this fall, subject to reservation. Those are beacons of hope. The first new building in two decades will soon be able to accommodate ten families, the rest will be especially for the elderly. “Then people can at least continue to live in their own village until the end of their lives,” says Bert Stuut.