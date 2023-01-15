Such is life: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Thus is life, a 1998 Italian film directed by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Massimo Venier, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Aldo Baglio, known as Bancomat, is held in the San Vittore prison for counterfeiting credit cards; Giacomo Poretti is an awkward police officer with writer ambitions[2] who lives together with his sister, brother-in-law and nephew, by whom he is continually mistreated; Giovanni Storti is instead a bizarre and unfortunate inventor of toys married to Elena, a woman as beautiful as she is cold.

One morning Aldo has to be escorted to court by the steering wheel driven by Giacomo and his colleague Antonio Catanìa, but the latter abandons Giacomo to go to an appointment with a woman, leaving him alone (violating the police regulation, which requires that prisoners must be carried by two officers). During the journey, Giacomo doesn’t know which way to go to get to the courthouse and asks Aldo to take the directory in the glove compartment. Opening it, Aldo finds the policeman’s service pistol, carelessly left inside, takes it and takes Giacomo hostage, forcing him to comply with his requests. At the same time, Giovanni’s car is stolen and he asks for help right at the wheel where Giacomo and Aldo are, thus becoming the second hostage. Giacomo, during the journey, through an expedient, manages to warn the command of the seizure by radio.

The group proceeds, but is soon reached by helicopters and police cars. Aldo then forces the two to flee, at the end of which he manages to lose the police cars and helicopters in a wood. Once safe, he orders Giacomo to come out of hiding but the car falls into a precipice and catches fire while the passengers, presumably having left in time, observe from outside. Forced to continue on foot, they spend the night in an abandoned cemetery. The next day they meet a girl named Clara, with whom Aldo immediately falls in love with her: he therefore asks her out to dinner and she accepts. By now all three of them have become friends, Aldo frees Giovanni and Giacomo and gets help to get in order for the evening, which is proceeding at full speed.

Such is life: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of That’s Life, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo

Giovanni Storti: John

Giacomo Poretti: Giacomo

Marina Massironi as Clara

Antonio Catania: Catania agent

Big Jimmy: Crapanzano

Elena Giusti: Elena, Giovanni’s wife

Augusto Zucchi: Police Commissioner

Carlina Torta: Giacomo’s sister

Francesco Pannofino: Giacomo’s brother-in-law

Saturno Brioschi: boy with Che Guevara shirt

Fabio Biaggi: Giacomo’s nephew

Mohamed El Sayed: Mr. Faleta

Cesare GallariniCarmine

Fabrizio Amachree: Plato

Giovanni Cacioppo: man stopped in the street with a broken down car

Bobby RhodesSheriff

Giorgio Centamore: prison cuneist

Streaming and TV

Where to see That’s Life on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 15 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.